Erratic service

A word of friendly advice to patients/commuters travelling on bus route 122. Do not, repeat not, rely on the bus serving this route to keep your outpatient medical appointments. This service is most erratic and, therefore, unreliable.

This route serves Boffa Hospital, Floriana polyclinic, St Luke’s and Mater Dei hospitals. It is the rule rather than the exception for the buses serving this route to miss trips with commuters having to wait for an hour rather than 30 minutes. Repeated reports to customer care have been made but to no avail.

While on the subject, could Malta Public Transport enlighten us as to why, while the health authorities bend over backwards to keep outpatient appointments going during weekends, this bus route is only scheduled every hour on Saturdays and Sundays rather than every half an hour?