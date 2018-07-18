Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 18

Welcome to the timesofmalta.com football transfer blog. With the World Cup coming to a close clubs will be stepping up their efforts to try and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The Times of Malta sports desk will try to bring you all the latest news on the biggest transfers from the major European leagues and the BOV Premier League.

1.50pm Jose Callejon is reportedly struggling to fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s new Napoli system, so the Spaniard could move to Milan.

The Partenopei are working in their pre-season training camp at Dimaro-Folgarida, and calciomercato.com has already noticed some changes.

New Coach Carlo Ancelotti has been working on a 4-3-2-1 ‘Christmas tree’ formation, with Lorenzo Insigne and Daniele Verde supporting Roberto Inglese.

Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik will likely take the place of the latter two once they return from their post World Cup holidays, but the system appears to leave no place for Callejon.

Ospina is almost certainly set to leave Arsenal its just a matter of when and to where.



1.30pm Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has been offered to Napoli, reports Calciomercato.com.

The Colombia international, who is believed to have fallen further down the goalkeeping pecking order at Arsenal after the arrival of Bernd Leno, is on Napoli’s shortlist of options to replace Pepe Reina.

Ospina has also been linked with Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

1.15pm Multiple reports in England and Italy suggest Liverpool have met Roma’s €75m asking price for Alisson, with only the final details still being discussed.

The English side made an offer yesterday of €60m plus €10m in bonuses, which was very close to the Giallorossi’s asking price.

Now La Stampa and Sky Italia are both reporting that a new bid has been made which is acceptable to the Lupi.

The total bid is €75m, with La Stampa’s Matteo De Santis reporting that will be made up of €60m plus another €15m in bonuses.

1.05pm Reports continue to circulate that Juventus have an agreement with Diego Godin, but Atletico Madrid won’t let him go for less than his €20m release clause.

It was reported last night that there was a basic agreement with the centre-back on a three-year contract, with Atleti offering the same terms to convince him to stay.

Now La Stampa is backing those reports, stating that Godin has agreed a contract worth €4m per season.

However, Atletico have made it clear that any suitor will have to pay the Uruguayan’s €20m release clause, despite the fact his contract expires in June.

12.45pm RB Leipzig are interested in signing Everton's Ademola Lookman on a permanent deal after the English youngster spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga club, according to Bild.

They are being put off by the current £18m asking price, which Everton are unlikely to lower as they look to keep hold of the 20-year-old.

Thiago Brito poses for a picture with president Frank Zarb (right) and technical director Michael Valenzia.

12.15pm Birkirkara continued to strengthen their attacking department, when they completed the signing of Thiago Brito on a one-year contract.

Thiago hails from Brazil and he is twenty-five years old.

The rapid-winger is 168cm tall and this will be his first experience in Europe, following several spells in Brazil and one in Kuwait. He was last on the books of Manaus FC in the Seria D of Brazil.

The arrival of Brito joins that of Nicaragua International forward Carlos Chavarria who joined our Club yesterday. Brito is expected to give better options to Coach Mr. Paul Zammit on both flanks.

12.05pm Middlesbrough and Ligue 1 club Nantes have reached an agreement for the transfer of Brazilian defender Fabio Da Silva.

The former Manchester United defender – a twice capped Brazilian international – heads to France after spending two years with Boro.

11.50pm Everton are in advanced talks to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom, SkySports reported.

Bordeaux's chairman is due to meet the Toffees on Thursday, with a £30m deal plus add-ons being discussed.

The club are considering offering the Brazilian winger a five-year deal worth £80,000-a-week.

11.35am Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has committed his future to the club by signing a five-year contract, his first professional deal at the Premier League side.

The 18-year-old England youth international won the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup, scoring eight goals to help his nation win the tournament in India, and Liverpool will be delighted to have secured his signature.

"It seems like I've been here my whole life, to be honest. It's coming up to my fifth season now. I (still) remember my first training session. It's amazing and I can't wait to get started," Brewster told the Liverpool website https://www.liverpoolfc.com.

11.15am Inter are reportedly ready to accept €27 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for Joao Mario, as they could break even on the transfer.

The Portuguese midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, but didn’t sign for the Hammers outright.

Agent Jorge Mendes wants to take him to Wolves, but it was reported that the Nerazzurri were insisting on a €5m loan with a €30m obligation to buy.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that they’d be willing to sell him outright, for offers of €25m or above.

11am Manchester United have emerged as favourites with the bookies to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, the Daily Star is reporting.

The Blues are said to be chasing Juvenuts defender Daniele Rugani, which means Cahill could become surplus to requirements. He previously worked with Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, with the manager looking to improve his defence.

8.39pm Yves Bissouma has joined for Brighton and Hove Albion on a five-year deal from LOSC Lille, the club has confirmed.

Manager Chris Hughton said: “We are delighted to have signed Yves, and are pleased to welcome him to the club.

“We have been keen to strengthen the squad in the central midfield positions, and this will add to our options in this area. I am very much looking forward to working with him.

“He is someone with good technical ability on the ball, and has good experience at a relatively young age, after playing regularly in a competitive French league for the past two seasons.”

8.24pm Alex Sandro is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain, it’s reported, and if Juventus sell for €50m, they’ll go for Matteo Darmian.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Brazilian left-back has given the all-clear for a move to Paris, agreeing a five-year contract worth €5m per season.

The asking price is €50m and so far the offer on the table is believed to be €45m including bonuses, but they could whittle their way towards a deal.

The same source notes that if Juve do sell Alex Sandro, they’ll immediately go in for Manchester United and Italy full-back Darmian.

8.06pm Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha is in negotiations for a possible transfer to Lille.

According to Sportitalia, the two clubs have started talks over the Albania international.

The 29-year-old joined from Lazio in 2016, at first on loan and then purchased for €5m.

7.56pm Inter are refusing to let Joao Mario join Wolverhampton Wanderers without guarantees they’ll pay the full €35m.

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at West Ham United and seems more suited to the Premier League than Serie A.

Wolves are interested and working with agent Jorge Mendes to broker a deal this summer.

According to Tuttosport, so far they have tried to get the midfielder on a paid loan with an option to buy for €30m.

7.30pm Napoli are prepared to offer €45m for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, claims the Daily Mail, although Italian sources are doubtful.

The introduction of Carlo Ancelotti as Coach at the Stadio San Paolo has seen the Benzema rumour come up again and again in the Italian media.

Today the Daily Mail suggests a proposal worth €45m is being lined up for the 30-year-old centre-forward.

He is under contract with Real Madrid until June 2021 and last season contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in 47 competitive games.

7.22pm Chelsea are still well in the race with Liverpool for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, amid reports Real Madrid will sign Thibaut Courtois.

There were reports today in Italy that Liverpool had offered €60m plus €10m in bonuses for Alisson, which is practically at the €75m asking price.

However, Sky Sports UK insist there has been no bid from Anfield.

On top of that, RMC in France suggest Real Madrid have agreed a €35m transfer fee for Belgium international Courtois.

6.56pm Sampdoria have officially signed goalkeeper Emil Audero from Juventus, on loan with option to buy and counter-option.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper spent last season on loan at Venezia and is a product of the Bianconeri youth academy.

He has four caps for Italy at Under-21 level, although he was born in Indonesia and moved to Italy as a baby.

Samp signed Audero on loan with option to buy at the end of the season.

However, Juventus also retain a counter-option to bring him back to Turin.

6.27pm Former Malta coach Tom Saintfiet will pursue his managerial career in Africa after taking charge of the Gambia national team.

The Gambia Football Federation said that following consultation with the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Saintfiet was deemed as the perfect fit to take charge of their team.

The Belgian coach has put pen to paper on a nine-month deal which will see him guide Gambia in the African Cup of Nations qualifications, in which the Scorpions have already lost their opener against Benin 1-0.

Saintfiet's official debut is expected to be on September 7, against Algeria.

6.17pm The FIGC Prosecutor has requested a 15-point penalty for Chievo that would see them relegated for fictitious transfer figures.

The Veronese club is accused of inflating the transfer figures of a series of deals with Cesena – a club that went bankrupt this week – to make them look more valuable than they really were.

According to the evidence put forward by the Prosecutor, the value of the players traded were inflated by up to 9,000%.

The request from the Prosecutor is to dock them 15 points from the 2017-18 season, which would put Chievo in the relegation zone.

If confirmed, this would bring Crotone back up to Serie A and doom Chievo to Serie B.

The request is also for President Luca Campedelli to be banned for 36 months.

6.06pm Sky Germany understands Bayern Munich are not interested in signing England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

This follows reports ahead of the World Cup that Bayern would scout Pickford at the tournament, where England reached the semi-finals.

Ex-Everton boss David Moyes urged Pickford to stay at Everton in another report this morning: “I think Everton is the right club for Jordan,” he said.

5.50pm Mario Balotelli finally arrived for pre-season training at Nice after talks with Olympique Marseille broke down.

The striker is two weeks late, having hoped to sign for Ligue 1 rivals Marseille before having to return to the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

However, negotiations broke down and it seems as if SuperMario has no other offers.

Nice released a statement with image of the Italy international in training this afternoon.

It is unclear if this is a temporary measure or if he'll be playing for Nice this season.

5.15pm Serie A side Atalanta have reportedly made a bid which could rise to £8.9m for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to Italian outlet Bergamo Corriere Della Sera.

The 26-year-old joined the Hammers from Sampdoria in 2014.

5pm Juventus are to be on the verge of completing a deal for Venezuelan talent Christian Makoun.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder played in the Under-20 World Cup final, and had been sought by Real Madrid and Arsenal.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website though, Makoun arrived in Turin on Sunday night, the same day as Cristiano Ronaldo, and was at J-Medical today for his medical tests.

The youngster has a Belgian passport, and his transfer is expected to be officially confirmed in the coming hours.

4.30pm Chelsea captain Gary Cahill is considering leaving the club as they close in on a deal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the London Evening Standard.

Cahill has been at the club six years, playing 282 games and winning the Premier League twice.

4.05pm Roma goalkeeper Allisson looks set to leave Serie A and join Liverpool.

The Anfield giants are said to have tabled a lucrative bid for the Brazilian goalkeeper and talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

It is understood that Liverpool are close to match Roma's valuation and a deal could be announced soon.

Elliott have blocked Locatelli’s transfer to Sassuolo as they consider him an asset for the team that could be valorized much more. His sale right now would not involve heavy salary cut and the club could get more out of him in the future



3.50pm Milan’s new owners have blocked Manuel Locatelli’s potential move to Sassuolo, according to reports.

The young midfielder had been linked with a move to the Neroverdi, possibly with a buyback clause.

However, negotiations were taking place under the ownership of Yonghong Li, who has been ousted by U.S hedge fund Elliot Management.

Now Corriere della Sera is reporting that the new owners see the 20-year-old as a very valuable asset, who could be sold for a big fee in the future.

3.30pm Newcastle have spoken to West Brom over the potential signing of Solomon Rondon. The striker has a £16m release clause in his WBA contract.

However Newcastle are unlikely to meet that clause until they sell Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham want to buy the Serb on a permanent basis following an impressive loan spell last season, but would need to pay in the region of £18m.

3pm Inter are determined to sign Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko, reports suggest, but the structure of the deal is holding things up.

The Nerazzurri are looking to sign a right-back this summer, and the former Sassuolo man impressed for Croatia at the World Cup.

Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Coach Luciano Spalletti has made it clear to the club that Vrsaljko is the man he wants.

The two clubs agree on a €25m valuation, but the issue is the structure of the transfer.

The Spaniards want a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy, while the Beneamata can only offer a loan with option to buy.

Today’s the day that I’m officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos.

2.30pm Australia forward Tim Cahill has announced his retirement from international football.

The 38-year-old, the Socceroos' all-time leading scorer with 50 goal, played his 107th and final game for his country against Peru at this summer's World Cup.

That left Cahill two short of former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer's record of most appearances for Australia.

The ex-Millwall and Everton player tweeted: "Today's the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos.

"No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country. Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge."

2.15pm Birkirkara FC has completed one of the biggest signings in this transfer market when they have captured the signature of Nicaraguan International forward Carlos Chavarria on a one-year contract.

Chavarria represented Nicaragua internationally both at Under-20's and Senior level, Carlos is expected to be an asset in Birkirkara's forward line. The twenty four year old has the ability to play in every position in the forward line.

A product of Real Esteli FC, he was promoted to the Senior Team in 2013. He has made 135 appearances and scored 53 goals for the Nicaraguan Club. He has won the league title no less than six times with the Club and during the last season, he has scored eighteen goals.

2pm Manuel Pellegrini believes West Ham's record signing Felipe Anderson gives his team a "new dimension".

Anderson signed for a reported £33.5million, potentially rising to £42million, from Lazio on Sunday.

"We feel he will bring a new dimension to the squad but also complement the attacking players we already have," manager Pellegrini said.

1.45pm Chelsea are willing to let Thibaut Courtois leave Stamford Bridge but have told Eden Hazard that he is not for sale, according to Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague.

Reports in Belgium newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws suggest Real Madrid have offered €170m (£150m) for Hazard and €55m (£48.5m) for the Belgian No 1.

However Balague believes no bid will be forthcoming from Real unless Chelsea change their mind and Hazard is given permission to leave.

1.20pm Dutch international Daley Blind has completed a return to Ajax Amsterdam from Manchester United on a four-year contract, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Ajax confirmed they struck a deal for an initial 16 million euros ($18.75 million), which could rise up to 20.5 million euros with performance-based add-ons.

"To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me," Blind, capped 54 times by the Netherlands, wrote on Twitter.

"I want to thank everyone, the managers, coaches, the medical department, everyone who helped me to settle in so quick at the beginning, of course my team mates and last but definitely not least the fans."

1pm Eden Hazard should consider leaving Chelsea in order to further his career, says Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

"It could be the best time for Hazard to try something different," Martinez told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

"He is a player who has maturity and a lot of leadership. His play is based on talent. Hazard could carry a new project anywhere in the world. He is at the best moment of his career. He could fit in any team in the world."

Philip Schranz set to join Senglea.

12.40pm Philip Schranz looks set to join Senglea Athletic on loan from Birkirkara.

The young goalkeeper has struggled for first-team football at the Stripes and has now been given permission by coach Paul Zammit to move to theCottonera side.

The deal has yet to be finalised as both clubs have yet to complete their paperwork.

12.20pm Andrea Petagna has left Atalanta’s pre-season training camp, as he prepares to complete a move to Spal.

The striker was a regular for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side last season, but managed just six goals in all competitions.

With the arrival of Duvan Zapata his playing time was likely to be limited in Bergamo, and it soon emerged that he was in talks with Spal.

12.10pm Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic is set to return to Serie A, joining Atalanta on loan with an option to buy.

The Croatian spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Milan, scoring the winning penalty against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Following another loan spell at Spartak Moscow, the 23-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy, with Atalanta and Fiorentina interested.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Orobici have won the race, agreeing a loan with a €15m option to buy.

11.50am Neymar and Kylian Mbappe want to stay at PSG, according to the sporting director of the club’s youth academy.

Both PSG forwards have been linked with Real Madrid over the past year.

But Luis Fernandez told Radio MARCA: “Neymar has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. He wants to succeed, after not achieving it at the World Cup. I think that he wants to win titles with PSG.

“Mbappe? He stays too. He has said it, one hundred percen.”

11.30am Brazilian midfielder Gerson could be on his way out at Roma.

Atletico Mineiro have reportedly made an official offer for Gerson, but Roma would prefer to loan him to another Italian club.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder joined the Giallorossi from Fluminense, making his first start in November 2016.

The 21-year-old made eight starts last season and scored twice, but he’ll be loaned out or sold with a buyback clause to gain more experience in the coming season.

11.05am Chelsea are plotting a £53million swoop for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to the Evening Standard.

New boss Maurizio Sarri is keeping tabs on Serie A, the paper adds, with sources in Italy suggesting officials will be meeting with Higuain's representatives this week.

The paper adds that reports in Italy also suggest the club are closing in on another Juventus player, defender Daniele Rugani.

10.40am Australian side Central Coast Mariners have confirmed that they are in talks with former sprinter Usain Bolt so the Jamaican would undergo a trial.

10.30am Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and David Ospina are facing uncertain futures as they return from the World Cup, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Gunners are looking to trim their squad, the paper says, with new coach Unai Emery having spent about £70million on five senior signings to strengthen their defence.

The arrival of Bernd Leno could signal uncertainty for Ospina, while Welbeck is facing a struggle for selection, the paper adds.

10.10am The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are looking to splash out £92million for Croatia World Cup wingers Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic.

The Sun says Inter's Perisic, was has long been admired by United boss Jose Mourinho, has been linked with a £48million move to Old Trafford, while Rebic, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, has also made it onto Mourinho's radar.

Rebic could cost the club as much as £44m, the paper adds, with Arsenal also said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

8.30pm Fulham back-up goalkeeper David Button has joined Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 29-year-old has joined the Seagulls on a three-year deal.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "We’re delighted to bring a goalkeeper of David’s experience to the club."

8pm Jose Fonte has seen his contract at Chinese club Dalian Yifang torn up - and he's now keen on a return to the Premier League.

The Portuguese defender, who featured for his country at the World Cup in Russia, played just seven times for the club after his move from the London Stadium in January.

7.37pm Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has joined Mexican side Santos Laguna on a 12-month loan deal.

Herrera previously played on loan there when Pedro Caixinha was manager of Santos, who have a partnership arrangement with Celtic.

The 29-year-old was signed again by Caixinha for Rangers last summer but only scored two goals in 24 appearances and had been sidelined by new boss Steven Gerrard during pre-season.

7.19pm Wahbi Khazri has completed his move from Sunderland to Saint-Etienne following an impressive World Cup for Tunisia.

The 27-year-old scored twice in Russia, as well as 11 times in 29 games for Rennes in France on loan last season.

6.55pm On when he plans to make his Juventus debut, Ronaldo said that he is targeting to play the first league match of the season.

6.50pm On Juventus' Champions League ambitions.

6.45pm Ronaldo on the standing ovation the Juventus fans gave him when scoring with Real Madrid at the Juventus Stadium last season.

6.43pm Cristiano says that he is ambitious to be successful at Juventus.

6.40pm The Cristiano Ronaldo presentation has started and we will bring you his best quotes.

6.30pm Jorginho is ‘absolutely ecstatic’ to join Chelsea as he confirms Maurizio Sarri played a ‘very important’ role in his transfer from Napoli.

Jorginho followed Sarri to Chelsea, despite having long been linked with Manchester City, and the Italy midfielder admits he ‘can’t wait’ to get started at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to be here, it’s great to be part of such a big club, so I’m happy,” he told Chelsea TV.

“Why the Premier League? It’s the intensity that every team plays with in the Premier League, they do everything to always try to win.

6.20pm We're only less than 10 minutes away from Cristiano Ronaldo's presentation as a new Juventus player. You can watch the press conference here.

6.15pm Roma have confirmed that Bruno Peres has joined Sao Paulo on loan with a €6m option to buy.

The Giallorossi announced via their official website on Monday that the Brazilian club had paid €1.4m to loan the wingback until December 31, 2019.

After that, they can buy the 28-year-old outright for €6m, with the Giallorossi entitled to 20 percent of any sell-on fee.

5.50pm New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri vowed to bring enjoyment back for Chelsea after being appointed Antonio Conte's successor as head coach.

The 59-year-old Sarri was confirmed as the London club's new boss on Saturday, 24 hours after Conte was sacked.

"First of all I want to play my football, I want to enjoy myself. And probably I want also to win something," Sarri said.

"With one or two adjustments we can try to play my football.

"It's impossible in my job to promise something, but I surely would give all my possessions to win something with Chelsea."

5.30pm Cristiano Ronaldo has met his new Juventus team-mate after he completed his medical.

5pm The enthusiasm among the Juventus fans in Turin is getting bigger and bigger as the Portuguese ace is just over an hour away from being presented as a new Juventus player.

4.55pm Cristiano has been given a warm welcome by the youngsters taking part in the Juventus summer camp.

4.40pm Swansea striker Borja Baston has joined Alaves on a season-long loan.

Subject to international clearance, the 25-year-old will spend a second straight campaign on loan in LaLiga, having played for Malaga in 2017-18.

Borja - who joined Swansea for a club record £15.5million from Atletico Madrid in 2016 - moves to Alaves after they finished 14th in the Spanish top flight last season.

He was relegated with Malaga last season and has made just four league starts for the Swans.

4.20pm Antonio Conte was magnanimous about his time at Chelsea and made no reference to any ill-feeling in a statement issued by the League Managers Association following his sacking.

The 48-year-old Italian was axed last Friday, 55 days after lifting the FA Cup in his final match in charge, with Maurizio Sarri appointed his successor 24 hours later.

"I would like to thank all of my friends at Chelsea Football Club for their hard work and support over the past two seasons which enabled us to win the Premier League and FA Cup together," Conte said in the LMA statement issued on Monday.

"I hope Chelsea will continue to be successful and I wish everyone well for next season."

4pm Cristiano Ronaldo has passed his medical as it emerges Juventus deposited his contract three days ago.

Calciomercato.com reports the conclusion of his medical was indicated by a ‘growing security presence’, with Ronaldo possibly going out to greet fans a second time.

It was also revealed by Lega Serie A’s official website that the Portuguese superstar only officially became a Juve player on July 13.

3.45pm Monaco have made an offer to CSKA Moscow for Alexsandr Golovin

The Russia midfielder is a Chelsea target, according to Sky in Italy. Monaco Vice President Vadim Vasilyev told Russian newspaper Sport Express that the bid is “a more than generous offer” but warned they “cannot wait long.” He predicts a conclusion “in the coming days.”

Vasilyev said: “We have made an offer for CSKA Moscow for Golovin. A more than generous offer. The contract length offered is five years. I think that a transition in a club like Monaco is best option for him, at this stage in his career.

3.30pm Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said strike action against Juventus’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘a complete flop’.

A trade union for FCA workers announced last week that its members would go on strike for two days over Ronaldo’s ‘unacceptable’ €112m transfer to Juve.

It came as some of that fee is likely to be paid through sponsorships by the club’s parent company Exor, which owns the car manufacturer.

However, an FCA spokesperson responded on Monday: “Today in Melfi, like it happened in Pomigliano last Friday, the protest initiatives promoted on the issue of football were a complete flop.

“Only five employees of around 1,700 went on strike. The percentage of those who went on strike was 0.3 perc ent."

3.15pm It has been a stellar career so far for Cristiano Ronaldo who is set to join Juventus on a four-year contract. Watch his best moments on the above video.

3pm Alex Sandro will reportedly almost double his salary at Paris Saint-Germain, but there remains a €10m difference in valuation with Juventus.

Calciomercato.com cites reports in the French media, which claim Alex Sandro has agreed a four-year contract with PSG worth €4.5m a season – €1.7m more than what he currently earns at Juve.

Tuttosport has since followed up that the Parisians will present an opening offer of €40m to Juve in the next few days.

However, the newspaper warns Bianconeri general manager Beppe Marotta is holding out for €50m

2.30pm Leonardo is reportedly ‘a step away’ from returning to Milan as their general manager.

According to Sport Mediaset, Leonardo is currently locked in talks with Milan, making him ‘very close’ to rejoining the club for a fourth spell.

The Brazilian scored 30 goals in 124 appearances for the Rossoneri over two stints as a player, winning a Scudetto and Coppa Italia, as well as the 1994 World Cup with his country.

He then returned to San Siro after his retirement, first as a technical director and then Coach for the 2009-10 campaign, guiding the Diavolo to third in Serie A.

2pm Mesut Ozil will travel with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of Singapore, new head coach Unai Emery has confirmed.

Ozil has been on holiday since Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage and has yet to return to training with the Gunners, with Emery having begun working with those players who did not participate in Russia.

The Spaniard confirmed on Monday that Ozil, as well as Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi - who were also both eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage, will play a full part in the Singapore tour. The Gunners fly east on July 22.

"All the players are the same," Emery told Arsenal Player.

"They have the same holidays. I know Iwobi, Elneny and Mesut Ozil. He's coming with us to Singapore the first day."

1.35pm Former England midfielder Jack Rodwell is on trial with Watford, and is currently in Austria at their pre-season training camp

Rodwell, 27, is a free