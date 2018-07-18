Software is helping match kidney donors with patients

The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation is financially supporting a software solution installed in Mater Dei Hospital’s Renal Unit.

The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation gives financial support for the Traccia software installed in Mater Dei’s Renal Unit.

Called Traccia, the software helps “match” kidney transplants and determine with a high degree of accuracy the compatibility of the donated organ with the recipient prior to the transplant operation.

Every year, LifeCycle organises a tough cycling challenge, each time in a different country, to raise money for equipment to help persons suffering from renal failure and to raise awareness about organ transplants here in Malta.

This year, LifeCycle is celebrating its 20th anniversary. For the second year running, Foster Clark is the title sponsor of the fundraising challenge, which will be taking participants to Dubai. They will then cycle 2,000km to Salalah in Southern Oman.

This is the second consecutive year that LifeCycle is sponsoring the database and management of human tissue typing (HLA), which facilitates the finding the right kidney donor for renal patients with better chances of success and longer graft survival – for the satisfaction of the donor and the recipient’s fulfilment of life.

Through Traccia, the system is upgraded to manage and record patients’ medical history, blood type, years on dialysis and tissue typing for transplantation.

“With LifeCycle’s €20,000 initial donation, last year the Renal Unit purchased the Traccia software, which helps to match the kidney donation system with the most suitable patient suffering from kidney disease,” explained Alan Curry, who 20 years ago founded Foster Clark LifeCycle Challenge.

“Renal patients have to stay for four hours on dialysis, three times a week, attached to a blood-cleaning machine. This is a very aggressive treatment which leaves the patient quite debilitated,” said Paul Calleja, head nurse at the Renal Unit.

“Now that the programme is running well and the blood of all our recipients on the kidney waiting list has been sent for analysis, the programme is periodically updated with new blood samples. Every donation is now being run by the new system and this is saving us precious time and it is much less hectic for our patients.”

Donations can by made by SMS: 5061 7370 for €2.33; 5061 8920 for €6.99; 5061 9229 for €11.65; or by phone to 5160 2020 for €10, 5170 2005 for €15; 5180 2006 for €25. Bank details are VALLMTMT, IBAN number MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank of Valletta. The account number is 14814521017.