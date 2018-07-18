Buffet BBQ in aid of Hospice Malta

Hospice Malta is organising once again its yearly barbecue under the stars at The Radisson BLU Resort St Julian’s on Wednesday August 1 at 8pm.

After last year’s success, the event will be held again at The Edge Restaurant by the pool.

Guests will enjoy a varied buffet prepared by the hotel’s chefs. This year Hospice Malta is honoured to have talented harpist Lydia Buttigieg, together with violinist Eric Bugeja, entertaining guests throughout the evening.

The BBQ can be booked against a donation of €40 per person by calling Hospice Malta on Tel: 2144 0085 / 7900 9616, by visiting www.hospicemalta.org or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

Hospice Malta is hoping to evolve into St Michael’s Hospice within a renovated complex in Santa Venera. This will be Malta’s first and only hospice inpatient unit.

Donations can also be made by sending a blank SMS to 50618180 €4.66 - 50618997 €6.99 – 50619290 €11.65