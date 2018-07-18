Announcements - July 18, 2018

CARUANA. On July 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, GABRIEL, aged 89, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Mary Rose née Buttiġieġ, daughter Gabriella and her husband Christopher Box, daughter Raffaella and her husband Marvin Zammit, grandchild William Box, his brother Alfred and sister Myriam and their families, his sister-in-law Lina, widow of his late brother Charles and her family, his sister-in-law Jean, widow of his late brother Pius and her family of Detroit, his in-laws, other family members and numerous friends. Gabriel Caruana, artist and ceramics instructor, was founder, patron and president of the San Gabriel Band Club, Balzan and founding member of the Gabriel Caruana Foundation. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 19 at 7.30am for Balzan. The San Gabriel Band Club will accompany the cortège to the Parish Church where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at the Balzan Cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

DeRAFFAELE. On July 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr STENO DeRAFFAELE, SJ, aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and India, his nephews Stephen and his wife Carmelina, Peter and his wife Carmen and their children, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow at 9.15am at the community chapel of Loyola House, Naxxar, followed by interment at the parish cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

LAURI. On July 13, at Roseville Home, Attard, ANTONIA, née Camilleri, of Sliema, widow of Anthony, aged 96, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss Josephine, widow of her son Joseph, her son Carmelo and his wife Lucy, her daughter Marisa and her husband Bryan Caruana, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortége leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, July 18, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Richmond Foundation, St Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the manage­ment, nurses, carers and all staff at Roseville Home for the exceptional loving care given to her over the past eight years.

MUSCAT. On Monday, July 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Valletta, residing at Xemxija, aged 64, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his daughters Nadine and her husband Ian Vella and Melanie and her husband Alistair Chetcuti, his grandchildren Jade and her fiancÈ and Craig Vella, Elisa Chetcuti, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, July 18, at 1.30pm for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – ARMANDO, July 18, 1978. Today the 40th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Mary, Fr Joe Abela, Monica, Therese, Carmel, in-laws and grandchildren. Mass will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception chapel, Wied Gerżuma, limits of Rabat. A prayer is solicited.

CURMI – JOSEPH. Unfading and treasured memories of a wonderful husband and father. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, his son Emmanuel, his daughter-in-law Sharon, his grandson Francesco, other relatives and friends.

De BRINCAT – PUBLIUS. Sweet and tender memories forever etched in our hearts of an adored father to Connie and beloved grandfather to Christopher and Ian. So deeply loved and so sadly missed.

MASINI – LILY. Always in our hearts and prayers, today her 36th anniversary. A prayer is solicited. Rest in peace.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2018. Last trading day Friday, August 3, re-open Monday, August 20.