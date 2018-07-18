Supporting 2018 Alive Cycling Challenge for Cancer

Mapfre MSV Life has presented a fundraising sponsorship to Roderick Mallia, one of the cyclists taking part in this year’s Cycling Challenge for Cancer organised by the Alive Charity Foundation – a foundation that seeks to raise funds for medical research in Malta.

The sponsorship was presented by Michael Galea, chief officer business development of Mapfre MSV Life to Mr Mallia.

Around 50 cyclists will this year be participating in a 1,200km epic Trans-Alp cycling challenge between July 19-28. The group will cycle approximately 170km every day for seven days, from Vienna to Salzburg, through the Brenner Pass, along Lake Garda to Milan.

Mr Galea augured success to Mr Mallia in his endeavours to conclude the challenge. He said that Mapfre MSV Life’s support underlines the active role that the company seeks to play within the Maltese communities by supporting worthy initiatives that promote the well-being of society at large.