Weekend of obsession

The cast of Baxx Baxx

Baxx Baxx, inspired by a book of short stories named The Names They Left Behind (Kulħadd Ħalla Isem Warajh) written by Maltese author Clare Azzopardi, is being presented at the Manoel Theatre this weekend.

Produced in collaboration with Grokk Teatru, the piece analyses how a group of people react when their own perspectives are challenged and are fuelled with obsession.

The play is directed by Antonella Mifsud and André Agius and stars Stephen Mintoff, Monique Dimech Genius, Benjamin Abela and Raquel Theuma.

“I remember the first time we met as a whole cast, we only had a book, a concept and an idea with which we had to create this piece called Baxx Baxx,” explained Theuma.

Dimech Genius said: “We worked very well together and thanks to this, we managed to create something, which I’m hoping, will be appreciated by our audience.”

Baxx Baxx is being staged at the Manoel Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. Tickets may be obtained on www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, by e-mail on [email protected] or by calling 2124 6389.