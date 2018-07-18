Triq Cinemoon Festival delves into the mind

Colossal

The second night of the Triq Cinemoon Festival tomorrow focuses on the theme of being ‘In Mind’.

Ingrid Goes West

This unusual festival, in its sixth year, asks its prospective audience to choose the films that are to be screened. The films proposed for this week are: Colossal, a 2016 surreal comedy by Spanish film-maker Nacho Vigalondo, starring Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis and Austin Stowell; Get Out, a 2017 American horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya as Chris, a black man who uncovers a disturbing secret when he meets the family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams); and a US entry from the same year, Ingrid Goes West, a comedy drama directed by Matt Spicer about an unhinged social media stalker who insinuates herself into the life of an Instagram star.

The film obtaining the most votes will be shown. Voting will close tomorrow morning with the winning film announced around midday.

The screening take place oustide Café Society in St John Street, Valletta, tomorrow 8.30pm. Attendance is free. To find out more and to access the relevant event page, with links to the films’ trailers where one can vote, look up Triq Cinemoon Festival on Facebook.