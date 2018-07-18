Olivier Zanot masterclass

Alto saxophonist Olivier Zanot

Alto saxophonist Olivier Zanot is giving a masterclass tomorrow as part of the Malta Jazz Festival.

The musician has played and/or recorded with various jazz artists such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Laurent Coq, David El-Malek, Karl Jannuska, Sandro Zerafa, Yoann Loustalot, Fabien Mary, Pierre Christophe, David Doruzka, Laika Fatien, Stan Lafferiere, Gérard Badini, Franck Amsallem, Sylvain Beuf, Pierre De Bethmann and Nikki Yanofsky.

The masterclass will be held at Offbeat Music Bar in 106, Merchants Street, Valletta tomorrow at 5pm.

