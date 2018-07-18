Going deeper

A screenshot of Dolphin Man

The story and legacy of Jacques Mayol – the legen­dary free-diver whose life became the inspiration for the Luc Besson cult movie The Big Blue – will be screened by Solar Cinema at Wied iż-Żurrieq tomorrow.

Dolphin Man draws viewers into the world of Mayol, capturing his highly-compelling journey which immerses viewers into the sensory and transformative experience of free-diving.

From the Mediterranean to Japan, India to the Bahamas, the film stars some of Mayol’s closest friends and family, including his children Dottie and Jean-Jacques and world free-diving champions William Trubridge, Mehgan Heaney-Grier and Umberto Pelizzari, to reveal the portrait of a man who reached the limits of the human body and mind, not just to break records but hoping to discover the deeper affinity between human beings and the sea.

Narrated by Jean-Marc Barr, the actor who portrayed Mayol in The Big Blue, the film incorporates some rare film archive from the 1950s onwards and weaves it with some contemporary underwater photography. This reveals how the ‘dolphin man’ revolutionised free-diving and how he brought a new consciousness to our relationship with the sea and our inner selves.

Dolphin Man is being screened in Wied iż-Żurrieq, tomorrow at 8.30pm.