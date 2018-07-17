Watch: Disturbing footage shows woman, child 'abandoned' by Libyan coast guard

he bodies of two African migrants are seen inside NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea.

Shocking footage has emerged of the lifeless bodies of a woman and child abandoned by the Libyan coast guard, according to an NGO.

"When we arrived, we found one of the two women still alive, but we could do nothing to save the other woman and the child who might have died a few hours before finding them," Oscar Camps, founder of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, said it in a tweet:

He said the Libyan coast guard had said it intercepted a boat with 158 people on board and provided medical and humanitarian assistance.

"What they did not say was that they left two women and a child on board and sank the boat because they did not want to get on the Libyan patrol boats."

The NGO said the bodies were abandoned by the Libyan coast guard that Italy had legitimised and placed on the front line of sea rescues.

“Every death is a direct consequence of that policy.”

Malta has also clamped down on humanitarian rescues carried out by NGOs, holding three vessels from leaving the island.

