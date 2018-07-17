Advert
Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 11:38

Watch: Ian Borg on traffic, leadership aspirations

Times Talk interview with minister on Wednesday

Transport Minister Ian Borg is determined the government is driving through the right path to ease off the perennial traffic problem, but he says the solution does not come in the form of additional taxes. 

The minister, who is also responsible for capital projects and infrastructure, will also field questions about his political ambitions once Joseph Muscat steps down. 

Watch the full Times Talk interview on Wednesday on Times of Malta.

