Watch: Alaphilippe climbs his way to stage 10 win at Tour de France
French rider Julian Alaphilippe climbed impressively to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 158.5-kilometre ride from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand.
It was the first stage victory by a home rider at this year's Tour, and Alaphilippe crossed the line to an exuberant reception from the French fans.
Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet was part of the breakaway group and finished fourth to maintain his grip on the yellow jersey.
It was a day to remember for Julian Alaphilippe in the Alps ⛰????????????????— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 17, 2018
Check out the key moments from Stage 10 with @TISSOT #TissotIsCycling pic.twitter.com/LSgmldJ4MS