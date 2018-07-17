A beautiful, true story - Louis Cilia

It started very innocently. On June 23, 12 boys, aged 11 to 16 years, and their 25-year-old coach from the Wild Boar soccer team were enjoying a full day of training and adventure in the Thai mountains some 825 kilometres north of the capital city, Bangkok. It was a perfect day, except that large dark clouds were suddenly gathering in the sky and a strong wind was picking up.

From here on the tale gets slightly hazy. It is still unclear why it was decided to explore the Tham Luang cave, one of Thailand’s longest and toughest underground systems, especially in view of the threatening clouds. The group left their belongings at the entrance of the cave, which shows that they intended to just have a look around. The boys are believed to have walked about four kilometres of the 10 kilometre cave.

Outside the rains became quite heavy and water started to seep in torrents from the cracks and the entrance. Soon the boys and the coach found themselves in difficulties, until they luckily reached an elevated, dry platform known locally as ‘Pattaya Beach’. All 12 boys gathered around each other on the platform, shivering while seeking warmth and comfort in their close body contact.

Their relatives started worrying when none of the boys returned home. The police were alerted, and searches started soon after. The police found the boys’ belongings at the entrance to the cave and quickly concluded what had probably happened. The boys and coach were officially declared missing on the night of June 23.

Soon the attention of the world was riveted on the far-flung Tham Luang cave. In the next few hours close relatives of the boys and other interested people were gathering in large numbers at the site. Officials were quickly putting up tents, strong lights and communication systems for use by rescuers and medical and security services. It was now a battle against time.

The location of the platform where the boys had found temporary safe haven was identified within days by two British volunteer divers. The boys were reported alive and in relative good health, though suffering from exposure and hunger. The elite Thai navy Seals soon joined the rescuers.

One ex-Seal volunteer died on the way back from a rescue mission. This showed the great danger under which these rescuers were continuously working.

Because of the detailed planning that was needed for the success of the very difficult rescue operation, the crucial activity started some two weeks after the first day that the boys were reported missing.

Nineteen divers were directly involved in the difficult manoeuvres. Another hundred helpers, along with ambulances, helicopters and other means of assistance, converged on the area.

The 12 boys, each with oxygen tanks tied to their backs, were individually and separately tethered to two rescue divers (one in front and one at the back) and slowly ferried by them from their muddy shelter to the entrance of the cave. It was a most dangerous journey, which depended mostly upon the professionalism of the divers and, not less, on the courage and calmness of the boys.

The first four boys emerged on Sunday, July 8, the next four on Monday and the final five (including the coach) on Tuesday evening at about 8pm local time. They were met with cheers and applause as they appeared, exhausted and emaciated, at the entrance of the cave, from which they were rushed to hospital by helicopters.

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science or what. All of the 13 Boars are now out of the cave,” the Thai Navy Seals posted on Facebook. The boys had shown incredible bravery. The volunteers were exceptionally heroic. The world watched the rescue on TV with unabated interest from the comfort of their homes.

All were astonished at the courage of the rescuers and the trapped boys and coach. There was admiration at the outstanding teamwork and camaraderie that reigned between all those involved, despite the fact that many were strangers to each other and came from different countries.

The story touches us in a particular way: it meets our basic instincts for survival and the need to provide help in crisis situations to those in need, but also because it runs counter to the present-day mindset of self-centredness, selfishness and hollow living.

The two British divers who first found the trapped children said they were not heroes but just happy that their specialised skills were of help. This was the swaying spirit of all the volunteers.

From all aspects the event was extraordinary and came at the right time to lift us out of our shameful attitude of dishonourable disinterest in the plights of others, that which Pope Benedict XVI warned us against at the beginning of his short papacy – the modern spirit of “Relativism, which does not recognise anything for certain and which has as its highest goal one’s own ego and desires”.