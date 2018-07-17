Watch: Trump was like a 'little wet noodle' during Putin press conference - Schwarzenegger 

Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger tore into Donald Trump, saying he acted like a “fan boy” of Russian President Vladimir President in their "embarrassing" press conference on Monday.

“You stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fan boy... I was asking myself when you are going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie or something like that,” Shwarzenegger said in a Twitter video directed at Trump.

In the 45-second video, Schwarzenegger accuses Trump of attacking the intelligence community and the Justice Department by refusing to denounce Russian interference in the 2016 election.