Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 14:23

Watch: Trump was like a 'little wet noodle' during Putin press conference - Schwarzenegger 

Says meeting with Russian leader was embarrassing

Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger tore into Donald Trump, saying he acted like a “fan boy” of Russian President Vladimir President in their "embarrassing" press conference on Monday.

“You stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fan boy... I was asking myself when you are going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie or something like that,” Shwarzenegger said in a Twitter video directed at Trump.

In the 45-second video, Schwarzenegger accuses Trump of attacking the intelligence community and the Justice Department by refusing to denounce Russian interference in the 2016 election.

 

