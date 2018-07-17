Queen Elizabeth owns how many swans?

The famous swans of Windsor. Photo: Shutterstock

An 800-year-old tradition of counting the swans owned by Britain's Queen Elizabeth started on Monday, an annual ceremony of "swan upping" that in modern times has become a means of wildlife conservation.

The upping sees three teams - one representing the queen and the others the old trade associations of the Vintners and Dyers - patrol the River Thames in south England over five days to capture, tag and release any families of swans with young.