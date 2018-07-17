Unauthorised lottery ticket salesman ends up behind bars

Photo: Shutterstock

An unauthorised door-to-door lottery ticket salesman who also stole the wallet of one of his unwitting victims has been handed a 21-month jail term after admitting to his wrongdoing in court.

Chris Farrugia, a 37-year old Żabbar resident, landed on the wrong side of the law after police were informed that he had been knocking on people’s doors urging them to participate in a lottery in aid of overseas missionaries, with a minimal cash prize for the winner.

On one such occasion in May, an elderly resident in Żejtun discovered that his wallet had suddenly gone missing, shortly after he had handed over some cash to the lottery ticket seller at his door.

Acting upon a series of reports, police in the locality eventually closed in on the suspect, who was arrested and marched to court last week, pleading not guilty to multiple breaches of gaming laws and to the theft of the cash-filled wallet.

During his arraignment, the man had been further charged with being a recidivist and with having committed the alleged offences during the operative period of two suspended sentences.

As the case continued, the man changed his mind and informed the court that he was registering an admission. He was duly escorted before magistrate Ian Farrugia on Tuesday for judgment.

His early guilty plea did not automatically give rise to a reduction in punishment since it was ultimately up to the court to decide. However, in this case such a plea was to be considered when calculating the applicable punishment, the court declared.

The court agreed with Mr Farrugia’s lawyer, who had said that his client lacked direction and needed help.

“However, from now on the accused ought to acknowledge this need for help and must effectively seek out that help which best suits him and which is accessible in society,” magistrate Farrugia observed.

After weighing all the circumstances of the case, the gravity of the offences and the fact that the accused had acted during the operative period of two suspended sentences, the court condemned the accused to an effective jail term of 18 months which, added to another 3 months under the suspended sentences which were rendered effective, totaled 21 months.

The court also imposed a €1,000 fine.

The accused gave notice of appeal.

Inspectors Chantelle Casha and Roderick Attard prosecuted. Lawyer Dustin Camilleri was legal aid counsel.