Today's front pages - July 17, 2018

The following are the top stories in national newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta says an overhaul of the way sexual offenders are prevented from working with children has been finalised and will soon be discussed by the Cabinet. In another story, it says various government agencies acted with what commentators criticised as ‘uncharacteristic’ speed to remove traffic hazards from various main roads consisting of placards criticising the government.

The Malta Independent says Malta has the highest employment rate for recent graduates in the European Union.

L-Orizzont said that an internal war is underway between Nationalist Party journalists and the party’s media chief Pierre Portelli.

In-Nazzjon says a police man was carried shoulders high during the band march of a feast in Valletta.