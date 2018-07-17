Tender for €5 million sewage infrastructure upgrade issued

Photo: Shutterstock

The Water Services has published another multi-million euro tender as part of its strategy to upgrade Malta's sewage network and treatment infrastructure.

Dingli is currently served through a pumping station and a temporary catchment where waste water is collected and later pumped towards the main network. With this initiative, the station will be bypassed and waste water will proceed via gravity mains towards the main Rabat deep gallery.

Unconnected residents in the area will also be served in the process.

This project has substantial benefits, including energy use and odour reduction. It will also result in fewer sewage bowsers on the road network of the said areas.

This project will be led by the Water Services Corporation and may be co-financed through EU cohesion funds.

The corporation reiterated that the sewage infrastructure was very complex and delicate and such infrastructure was damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system. It was therefore very important that only human waste and degradable toilet paper were discharged in the system.

Any suspected foul play or problems with the sewer can be reported to the corporation on freephone: 8007 6400; e-mail: [email protected]; website live chat: www.wsc.com.mt; or on the corporation’s social media.