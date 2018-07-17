Motorcyclist hurt in Rabat crash

A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Tuesday afternoon in a traffic collision in Rabat.

The man, a 56-year-old from Rabat, was riding a Kawasaki J300 on Triq it-Tiġrija at the time of the crash, which was reported to police at around 1.50pm.



He collided with Renault Megane being driven by a 23-year-old man from Nepal, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment. The Renault driver was not injured in the incident.

Police say they are investigating further.