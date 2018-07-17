Historic Barriera in Valletta at risk of collapse

Photo: Courtesy Richard Ellis Collection

The centuries-old quarantine building on July 1. Photo: Edward Said

Remnants of the centuries-old quarantine building in Valletta could be lost forever if the authorities do not take action, architectural heritage practitioner Edward Said is warning.

During the time of the Order of St John, the quay known as Barriera Wharf was used for quarantine purposes and the disinfection of goods.

It is in fact known as il-Barriera, as there was a barrier of stone bollards and wooden bars, of which at least one survives close to the former fish market.

This barrier consisted of an aisle created by a double row of freestanding stones. Guards patrolling the aisle ensured that there was no contact between quarantined incoming travellers within and anyone in Malta.

But sadly, a remaining structure from this old quarantine complex is gradually collapsing into the sea, Mr Said warned.

The same conical structure on July 1. Photo: Edward Said

He appealed to the authorities to save what remains before it was too late.

Substantial areas of its masonry have very recently crumbled into the sea, including a locally architecturally unmatched conical wave-breaking structure, he said (see photos at right).

The unique building was listed as a Grade One historic monument in 2008 and is characterised by a large marble plaque inscribed with the words Haec fecit popularum amor (The love of the people made this).

Research about this quarantine complex is ongoing, including by Mr Said himself.

It is believed that the remaining structure was designed by one of Malta’s most influential and prolific architects and engineers, Fra Romano Fortunato Carapecchia (1666-1738).

The Culture Ministry was asked by the Times of Malta whether there were any plans to restore or conserve the building, but no replies had been received by the time of going to print.

An image of the conical wave-breaking structure taken a few years ago, before its collapse. Photo: Ivan Ellul