Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 09:52

Delia meets EPP vice-president

Europe should always place people at the centre of politics, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia said in a meeting with the vice-president of the European Peoples’ Party Dara Murphy.

Mr Murphy assured Dr Delia that the EPP would be fully supporting the PN in the European Parliament elections.

The meeting, at the PN headquarters, is one of a series in preparation for the European Parliament elections on May 25.

Mr Murphy also had a meeting with PN general secretary Clyde Puli.

