7,000 Gozitans working in Malta

More than 7,000 Gozitans work in Malta, 3,000 in the private sector and 4,000 in the public sector, representatives of the Association of Gozitan Employees in Malta told MEP Alfred Sant.

During a meeting, they asked Dr Sant to voice their concerns at European level.

“We are a minority within a minority,” they said as they explained the challenges and problems they faced while crossing daily from Gozo to Malta.

Sean Zammit said Gozitans crossing daily between the islands calculated they lost 48 days a year apart from the rising costs in transportation. He also referred to the high rise in rents in Malta.

Dr Sant invited the association to launch a study on existing problems and transport expenses and propose their own solutions for consideration by the competent authorities.

Dr Sant said that together with other MEPs representing EU islands he proposed the implementation of projects for the consideration of the Commission and that together with a Croatian MEP representing Croatian islands they convinced it to finance a €12 million project for clean air in EU islands.