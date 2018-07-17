Advert
1.5 million cross between Malta and Gozo in second quarter

Highest number of passengers was in May

Sea transport between Malta and Gozo in the second quarter registered increases compared to the same period in 2017.

The National Statistics Office said 1,535,414 passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo during the period, up by 8.5% when compared to the same time last year.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in May - 513,598 or 33.5% of the total for the quarter. The number of vehicles increased by 7.4%, totalling 423,152.
There were 5,776 trips, an increase of 4.2% over the same quarter in 2017. Most - 2,008 or 34.8% - took place in June.

During the first six months, vessels operating between Malta and Gozo carried 2,656,415 passengers, an increase of 8.2% over the same period in 2017.

Passenger traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Friday and Saturday, whereas highest numbers from Mġarr were recorded on Sunday and Saturday.

