Prayers for the persecuted

Alfred Gauci’s letter (July 12) interested me for two reasons.

First, he praised Lewis Hamilton for always wearing a cross. Up to about this time last year, I used to watch lots of sports programmes on TV and I was always pleasantly surprised to see players from former Communist countries, like tennis star Maria Sharapova, play with a cross on a chain around her neck.

Secondly, Gauci ended hisletter by referring to one of my pet subjects this year: perse-cuted Christians. Aid to the Church in Need (and the Pope) are always asking us to pray for persecuted Christians in Syria and elsewhere (and also for their persecutors).

It would be nice if people started organising prayer groups that would hold prayer meetings for persecuted (and persecutors) in their homes – or even in homes for the elderly. Those who cannot join groups should make it a point to dedicate say 15 minutes a day to pray to this just cause.