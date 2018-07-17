Advert
Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 06:13 by Alfred Sacco, Fgura

No sporting void

The curtain has finally come down on the world’s most popular sporting event: the FIFA World Cup (2018). Soccer enthusiasts were regaled with a festival of football matches: a plethora of 64 games in just one month, perhaps the only time when the word ‘overdose’ assumes sweet connotations.

Followers of this wonderful game experienced a gamut of emotions while watching 22 modern-day gladiators fight tooth and nail for that coveted cup of glory: thrills, excitement, awe, exuberance and, yes, a wee bit of heartache when one’s favourite team lost. But this is what makes international soccer so exhilarating. More so today when we can appreciate such crystal-clear images on our wide TV screens, thanks to modern-day technology (a far cry from those blurred TV transmissions of the early 1960s, especially when the competition was staged outside Europe).

So, yes, it was good – nay superb – while it lasted. And even if soccer aficionados will experience a little bit of, shall we call it ‘sporting void’ after the event, they will recuperate come autumn, when the European local leagues restart.

A footnote: thank you TVM and all sponsors who made this sporting event so widely available.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Long-lost brother

  2. Referendum lesson

  3. Non-EU migrants

  4. Economic performance, take two

  5. Prayers for the persecuted

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed