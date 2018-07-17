Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 17

Ivan Perisic (right) and Croatia team-mate Ante Rebic are being linked with big transfer moves to England.

10.30am Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and David Ospina are facing uncertain futures as they return from the World Cup, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Gunners are looking to trim their squad, the paper says, with new coach Unai Emery having spent about £70million on five senior signings to strengthen their defence.

The arrival of Bernd Leno could signal uncertainty for Ospina, while Welbeck is facing a struggle for selection, the paper adds.

Darmian plus €70m for Perisic: There may be a reason the Italian still hasn't been pushed out of Man United. https://t.co/4Ppyn5ChOh #mufc pic.twitter.com/cyZcCNdhjR — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 17, 2018

10.10am The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are looking to splash out £92million for Croatia World Cup wingers Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic.

The Sun says Inter's Perisic, was has long been admired by United boss Jose Mourinho, has been linked with a £48million move to Old Trafford, while Rebic, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, has also made it onto Mourinho's radar.

Rebic could cost the club as much as £44m, the paper adds, with Arsenal also said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

8.30pm Fulham back-up goalkeeper David Button has joined Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 29-year-old has joined the Seagulls on a three-year deal.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "We’re delighted to bring a goalkeeper of David’s experience to the club."

Jose Fonte has seen his contract at Chinese club Dalian Yifang torn up - and he's now keen on a return to the Premier League.



Follow: https://t.co/l3nIWsBC9o pic.twitter.com/DAXgchnQCM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 16, 2018

8pm Jose Fonte has seen his contract at Chinese club Dalian Yifang torn up - and he's now keen on a return to the Premier League.

The Portuguese defender, who featured for his country at the World Cup in Russia, played just seven times for the club after his move from the London Stadium in January.

7.37pm Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has joined Mexican side Santos Laguna on a 12-month loan deal.

Herrera previously played on loan there when Pedro Caixinha was manager of Santos, who have a partnership arrangement with Celtic.

The 29-year-old was signed again by Caixinha for Rangers last summer but only scored two goals in 24 appearances and had been sidelined by new boss Steven Gerrard during pre-season.

7.19pm Wahbi Khazri has completed his move from Sunderland to Saint-Etienne following an impressive World Cup for Tunisia.

The 27-year-old scored twice in Russia, as well as 11 times in 29 games for Rennes in France on loan last season.

6.55pm On when he plans to make his Juventus debut, Ronaldo said that he is targeting to play the first league match of the season.

6.50pm On Juventus' Champions League ambitions.

LIVE - #Juventus, la presentazione di #CristianoRonaldo: "So che la Champions è un obiettivo. Lotteremo per tutti i trofei, dobbiamo essere tranquilli e concentrati, perchè è difficile da vincere la Champions" #RonaldoDay >https://t.co/k0ZzRqecSN < pic.twitter.com/02GzRkEYNW — SportMediaset.it (@Sport_Mediaset) July 16, 2018

6.45pm Ronaldo on the standing ovation the Juventus fans gave him when scoring with Real Madrid at the Juventus Stadium last season.

LIVE - #Juventus, la presentazione di #CristianoRonaldo: "Bel momento la standing ovation allo Stadium, la Juventus è un grande club e ringrazio tutti quelli che mi hanno accolto dal mio arrivo fino ad ora" #RonaldoDay >https://t.co/k0ZzRqecSN< pic.twitter.com/z6J0ZRx9ha — SportMediaset.it (@Sport_Mediaset) July 16, 2018

6.43pm Cristiano says that he is ambitious to be successful at Juventus.

LIVE - #Juventus, la presentazione di #CristianoRonaldo: " Sono ambizioso, mi piacciono le sfide, dopo ciò che ho fatto a Manchester e Madrid voglio lasciare un segno anche con la maglia della Juve" #RonaldoDay https://t.co/k0ZzRqecSN pic.twitter.com/WnYwYxm1VV — SportMediaset.it (@Sport_Mediaset) July 16, 2018

6.40pm The Cristiano Ronaldo presentation has started and we will bring you his best quotes.

LIVE - #Juventus, la presentazione di #CristianoRonaldo: " Con il Real storia brillante, ora una nuova tappa della mia vita. Ringrazio i fan del Real, ma ora non vedo l'ora di giocare con questa nuova maglia" #RonaldoDay https://t.co/k0ZzRqecSN pic.twitter.com/c9n4GS51ej — SportMediaset.it (@Sport_Mediaset) July 16, 2018

6.30pm Jorginho is ‘absolutely ecstatic’ to join Chelsea as he confirms Maurizio Sarri played a ‘very important’ role in his transfer from Napoli.

Jorginho followed Sarri to Chelsea, despite having long been linked with Manchester City, and the Italy midfielder admits he ‘can’t wait’ to get started at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to be here, it’s great to be part of such a big club, so I’m happy,” he told Chelsea TV.

“Why the Premier League? It’s the intensity that every team plays with in the Premier League, they do everything to always try to win.

6.20pm We're only less than 10 minutes away from Cristiano Ronaldo's presentation as a new Juventus player. You can watch the press conference here.

Welcome! Right-back Bruno Peres comes on loan from @ASRomaEN until the end of 2019! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/T6rJp2lL19 — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC_eng) July 6, 2018

6.15pm Roma have confirmed that Bruno Peres has joined Sao Paulo on loan with a €6m option to buy.

The Giallorossi announced via their official website on Monday that the Brazilian club had paid €1.4m to loan the wingback until December 31, 2019.

After that, they can buy the 28-year-old outright for €6m, with the Giallorossi entitled to 20 percent of any sell-on fee.

sarri first interview pic.twitter.com/SwLAuxSKdA — rahul agarwal (@rahulaero1) July 16, 2018

5.50pm New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri vowed to bring enjoyment back for Chelsea after being appointed Antonio Conte's successor as head coach.

The 59-year-old Sarri was confirmed as the London club's new boss on Saturday, 24 hours after Conte was sacked.

"First of all I want to play my football, I want to enjoy myself. And probably I want also to win something," Sarri said.

"With one or two adjustments we can try to play my football.

"It's impossible in my job to promise something, but I surely would give all my possessions to win something with Chelsea."

Piacere di conoscerti, @Cristiano! ????



Il dietro le quinte dell'incontro con i nuovi compagni e il nuovo Mister al JTC. ????#CR7DAY #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/IQgdm212Zw — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 16, 2018

5.30pm Cristiano Ronaldo has met his new Juventus team-mate after he completed his medical.

5pm The enthusiasm among the Juventus fans in Turin is getting bigger and bigger as the Portuguese ace is just over an hour away from being presented as a new Juventus player.

4.55pm Cristiano has been given a warm welcome by the youngsters taking part in the Juventus summer camp.

4.40pm Swansea striker Borja Baston has joined Alaves on a season-long loan.

Subject to international clearance, the 25-year-old will spend a second straight campaign on loan in LaLiga, having played for Malaga in 2017-18.

Borja - who joined Swansea for a club record £15.5million from Atletico Madrid in 2016 - moves to Alaves after they finished 14th in the Spanish top flight last season.

He was relegated with Malaga last season and has made just four league starts for the Swans.

I want to thank the Chelsea fans who have been amazing to me and my Family. It was fantastic for me to be able to share my emotions, passion and enthusiasm throughout two unforgettable seasons with these amazing Chelsea supporters, who will always stay in my heart. Antonio Conte pic.twitter.com/Iie0NChsKq — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) July 16, 2018

4.20pm Antonio Conte was magnanimous about his time at Chelsea and made no reference to any ill-feeling in a statement issued by the League Managers Association following his sacking.

The 48-year-old Italian was axed last Friday, 55 days after lifting the FA Cup in his final match in charge, with Maurizio Sarri appointed his successor 24 hours later.

"I would like to thank all of my friends at Chelsea Football Club for their hard work and support over the past two seasons which enabled us to win the Premier League and FA Cup together," Conte said in the LMA statement issued on Monday.

"I hope Chelsea will continue to be successful and I wish everyone well for next season."

Cristiano Ronaldo looks relaxed as he completes his medical ahead of his €105m move to Juventus from Real Madrid. (Source: @juventusfc) pic.twitter.com/ZSK1w5pzdj — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 16, 2018

4pm Cristiano Ronaldo has passed his medical as it emerges Juventus deposited his contract three days ago.

Calciomercato.com reports the conclusion of his medical was indicated by a ‘growing security presence’, with Ronaldo possibly going out to greet fans a second time.

It was also revealed by Lega Serie A’s official website that the Portuguese superstar only officially became a Juve player on July 13.

⚽️ Monaco hopeful of completing deal for Chelsea target Aleksandr Golovin by end of the day ... https://t.co/GGNU9PKhOT via @Metro_Sport — Chelsea Update ⚽ (@chelseaupdatesh) July 16, 2018

3.45pm Monaco have made an offer to CSKA Moscow for Alexsandr Golovin

The Russia midfielder is a Chelsea target, according to Sky in Italy. Monaco Vice President Vadim Vasilyev told Russian newspaper Sport Express that the bid is “a more than generous offer” but warned they “cannot wait long.” He predicts a conclusion “in the coming days.”

Vasilyev said: “We have made an offer for CSKA Moscow for Golovin. A more than generous offer. The contract length offered is five years. I think that a transition in a club like Monaco is best option for him, at this stage in his career.

3.30pm Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said strike action against Juventus’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘a complete flop’.

A trade union for FCA workers announced last week that its members would go on strike for two days over Ronaldo’s ‘unacceptable’ €112m transfer to Juve.

It came as some of that fee is likely to be paid through sponsorships by the club’s parent company Exor, which owns the car manufacturer.

However, an FCA spokesperson responded on Monday: “Today in Melfi, like it happened in Pomigliano last Friday, the protest initiatives promoted on the issue of football were a complete flop.

“Only five employees of around 1,700 went on strike. The percentage of those who went on strike was 0.3 perc ent."

Cristiano Ronaldo: the journey from Sporting Lisbon to Juventus. pic.twitter.com/U3K7Va4un3 — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) July 16, 2018

3.15pm It has been a stellar career so far for Cristiano Ronaldo who is set to join Juventus on a four-year contract. Watch his best moments on the above video.

Alex Sandro will reportedly almost double his salary at #PSG - but there remains a €10m difference in valuation with #Juventus https://t.co/h6Y7QLMJWK pic.twitter.com/quMSIMeBKJ — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 16, 2018

3pm Alex Sandro will reportedly almost double his salary at Paris Saint-Germain, but there remains a €10m difference in valuation with Juventus.

Calciomercato.com cites reports in the French media, which claim Alex Sandro has agreed a four-year contract with PSG worth €4.5m a season – €1.7m more than what he currently earns at Juve.

Tuttosport has since followed up that the Parisians will present an opening offer of €40m to Juve in the next few days.

However, the newspaper warns Bianconeri general manager Beppe Marotta is holding out for €50m

Despite the strong disapproval by the fans, Leonardo is very close to joining Milan as a director. Elliott see him as the perfect man for the job as he has a past with Milan, claim Il Giorno. pic.twitter.com/mrqUN7QVlw — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) July 16, 2018

2.30pm Leonardo is reportedly ‘a step away’ from returning to Milan as their general manager.

According to Sport Mediaset, Leonardo is currently locked in talks with Milan, making him ‘very close’ to rejoining the club for a fourth spell.

The Brazilian scored 30 goals in 124 appearances for the Rossoneri over two stints as a player, winning a Scudetto and Coppa Italia, as well as the 1994 World Cup with his country.

He then returned to San Siro after his retirement, first as a technical director and then Coach for the 2009-10 campaign, guiding the Diavolo to third in Serie A.

2pm Mesut Ozil will travel with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of Singapore, new head coach Unai Emery has confirmed.

Ozil has been on holiday since Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage and has yet to return to training with the Gunners, with Emery having begun working with those players who did not participate in Russia.

The Spaniard confirmed on Monday that Ozil, as well as Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi - who were also both eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage, will play a full part in the Singapore tour. The Gunners fly east on July 22.

"All the players are the same," Emery told Arsenal Player.

"They have the same holidays. I know Iwobi, Elneny and Mesut Ozil. He's coming with us to Singapore the first day."

BREAKING: Sky sources: Midfielder Jack Rodwell is on trial with @WatfordFC. #SSN pic.twitter.com/ujERdte8oM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 16, 2018

1.35pm Former England midfielder Jack Rodwell is on trial with Watford, and is currently in Austria at their pre-season training camp

Rodwell, 27, is a free agent after leaving Sunderland in the summer

1.25pm SkySports is reporting that Manchester City are mulling the possibility of signing a new midfielder after their number one target Jorginho signed for Chelsea.

They’ve looked at Mateo Kovacic, but it is understood they would not be willing to pay Real Madrid’s reported £80m asking price.

City have also shown interest in Mario Lemina from Southampton, but it’s not now certain they’ll strengthen before the window closes in August.

Pep Guardiola is happy with his squad as they prepare to fly to the USA tomorrow for their pre-season tour.

⚠️N'ZONZI UPDATE⚠️



Sevilla will only sell to Arsenal if they meet his £35m release clause. Will they budge?



More in our dedicated blog... https://t.co/aijz0qewhm pic.twitter.com/HcDhdco8mS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 16, 2018

1.10pm Arsenal manager Unai Emery has not ruled out making more signings before the transfer window shuts, but says he would only consider a “big opportunity”.

Arsenal have held initial talks about Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, but it is likely there would have to be departures to accommodate the French international.

A big priority is the future of Aaron Ramsey; talks continue over a new contract with Arsenal hopeful of a positive resolution. Ramsey has one year left on his contract.

Berardi's agent: "There was talk of a loan swap between Locatelli and Berardi, but nothing concrete was established. This idea is dead in the water now." pic.twitter.com/pCamFiXbau — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 16, 2018

12.55pm Sassuolo have warned Milan that they are not interested in a loan swap involving Domenico Berardi and Manuel Locatelli.

It had been reported that Milan were hoping to exchange Locatelli for Berardi on loan, with both deals including options to buy, but Giovanni Carnevalli asserted his club would not entertain such an arrangement.

“We haven’t received any official offers. We had some talks with Milan over our interest in Locatelli,” the Sassuolo general manager told Corriere dello Sport.

“Milan may be interested in an exchange of loans, but not us. As it stands, there’s still a long way to go.”

12.40pm Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin could be heading to Juventus, opening the door for Medhi Benatia to leave.

According to Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia, the 32-year-old’s introduction would pave the way for Benatia to move on towards France or England.

Godin impressed for Uruguay at the World Cup and he’d be available for around €25m.

12.30pm Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge could still have a future at the Premier League club despite his struggles with injuries and consistency in recent seasons, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

"I always said there is a future, it's about what we do in the moment. At the moment it's all good and we don't have to make decisions," Klopp was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

12.20pm The first shots of Cristiano Ronaldo having his medical at Juventus have now been released.

12.10pm Chelsea are interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Corriere dello Sport is reporting.

They've already gazumped one Manchester club with their signing of Jorginho, and with Milinkovic-Savic having been linked with United, could the 23-year-old be the second?

12pm Juventus and Chelsea are in negotiations for Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain, according to Sportitalia, in a double deal worth €100m.

Maurizio Sarri is finally now the Coach of Chelsea and has brought Jorginho with him from Napoli, but is only just starting the process of transforming his team.

Sarri’s style of football is complex, so when starting pre-season training so late, he’ll find it important to have players who already know his movements.

Sportitalia claim Fali Ramadani – who helped broker Sarri’s arrival – is in negotiations with Juventus this weekend.

11.45am Benfica are interested in former-Swansea City midfielder Renato Sanches, Portuguese newspaper O Jogo is reporting.

The 20-year-old midfielder is back with Bayern Munich, following a disastrous loan spell in South Wales, but the Portuguese club are hoping that new manager Niko Kovac will be prepared to let the youngster go.

11.30am CristianoRonaldo is at JMedical where he is undergoing a medical. He will be unveiled as a new Juventus player this evening at 6.30pm and timesofmalta.com will bring you the event live.

11.15am Good morning everyone and welcome to a day of transfer activity. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to dominate our day as the Portuguese ace completes a move to Juventus so stay with us to follow all the latest developments.