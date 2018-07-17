What happened on... July 17

10 years ago - The Times

Thursday, July 17, 2008

Hearse owners pull out of strike action unexpectedly

The strike by the transport federation, which has been going on since Monday, took an unexpected twist last night when the Motor Hearses Association decided to withdraw its membership from the federation and pull out of the strike. The hearse owners will return to work today.

The hearse owners, who were the first sector of the transport services to be informed of the government’s plan to liberalise the market, were the pawn the Transport Federation was using to challenge the government over its decision to open the market and free it of monopolies. The hearse owners said they were never in favour of the use of violence on people or property.

The third day of the public transport strike yesterday was accentuated by a number of incidents, the most serious being that of a Cianco coach driver who was beaten in Żebbuġ. The driver, Mario Muscat, was transporting students when he was ordered down by striking drivers. He was beaten up, the ignition keys removed and the coach was left in the middle of the road. Minor scuffles were reported close to the Addolorata Cemetery, in Paola. An emergency ferry service had to be suspended after crews were threatened, much like what had happened to the emergency nationwide transport service and the service between Valletta and Park & Ride in Blata l-Bajda.

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, July 17, 1993

US arrests hijacker Ali Rezaq

Omar Mohammed Ali Rezaq, the Palestinian terrorist responsible for the Egyptair hijack which ended with heavy death in Malta, is in Washington where he was due to appear in court yesterday on criminal charges relating to the air piracy. Reuter’s news agency reported American officials in Washington saying they had arrested Rezaq in Nigeria for the 1985 hijack, which ended with the death of his two co-hijackers and 60 passengers. He was flown to Washington on Thursday night, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said.

On conviction by the Maltese courts in 1988, Rezaq was sentenced to the maximum 25 years, but benefiting from various amnesties he was released last February. The hijacker’s release sent Malta-US relations plummeting, with the American government expressing shock and anger at Malta’s decision to let the Palestinian go. Foreign Minister Guido de Marco denied the delay in the appointment of a US ambassador to Malta had anything to do with the case.

Reuter’s reported that according to an indictment by a federal grand jury in Washington, Rezaq and his accomplices took control of the plane and then killed two passengers, while attempting to kill three others. One of those killed was Scarlett Rogenkamp, a California woman.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, July 17, 1968

Evidence in murder case

More prosecution witnesses gave evidence yesterday when the compilation of evidence was resumed in the case of Joseph Catania, 18, of Marsa, who stands charged with having killed his father, Carmelo, with an iron bar on the night of July 11 last.

At yesterday’s sitting, Dr L. Manche, Dr V. Camilleri and Dr J.L. Grech, who examined the body of the deceased during the autopsy; Mr Gaston Bianchi, who produced a plan of the house where the murder was effected; Mr W. Flores, who examined hair which was found stuck to the iron bar which allegedly killed Carmelo; Dr F. Pullicino, who examined blood found on a towel in a room of the house where the murder took place; and Mario Catania, brother of the accused, who had already given evidence at St Luke’s Hospital where he identified the body of his father, gave evidence.

Maltese first in Sicilian festival

Carmen Xerry and Josette Vella carried Italian composer Majoni’s song Ti diro di più to victory in the Italo-Maltese Festival of Song held at Linera, near Catania, at the weekend. Next September, Miss Xerry is expected to travel to Rome to record the song for RCA.