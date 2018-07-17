Pilot project to help elderly better access technology

Anthony Agius Decelis at the launch. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Elderly people in homes for the elderly will soon be taught how to use tablets, through a pilot project announced yesterday.

Through this initiative, launched by Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly and People with Disability Anthony Agius Decelis, the elderly will be exposed to new techinologies and taught how to use tablets. He said this came along with the improvement of Wifi in the homes.

Mr Agius Decelis said that this initiative followed another project, Digital Key, aimed at improving accessibility to technology for elderly people living in the community.

He said accessibility to technology gives the elderly the opportunity to remain in contact with their loved ones, their long-time friends, children and grandchildren. They could also remain abreast with whatever is happening around them.

The project began as a pilot project in three homes for the elderly in Mosta, Mtarfa and Msida, and will now be rolled out to all homes. The participants will receive training over six sessions.