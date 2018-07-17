Life’s a beach

The iconic St George’s Square in Valletta will be celebrating summer by hosting a beach volleyball tournament for the first time ever for Valletta 2018.

The square, surrounded by the Grandmaster’s Palace, the Main Guard, among other key landmarks, will be transformed into a virtual beach volleyball court for The Valletta Beach Volley in the City between today and Sunday.

An arena filled with a staggering 50 tons of sand and an inflatable pop-up court will be set up in the middle of the square for this event.

This attraction in the heart of the city will see a national beach volleyball tournament featuring top Maltese and international teams. Demonstrations and fun games will also take place, with the participation of some of Malta’s popular presenters and TV personalities.

An event for children will be held over the weekend, where they will be introduced to volleyball by professional coaches.

Although this is the first time that the concept is materialising in Malta, it has worked with spectacular results in many major cities all over the world including Rome, Milan, Berlin, and New York.

The Valletta Beach Volley in the City, which forms part of the Valletta 2018 Cultural Programme, aims at promoting volleyball as a sport as well as the importance of an active lifestyle.

Entrance is free. For more information visit http://valletta2018.org