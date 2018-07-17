Foreign languages programmes at Giovanni Curmi

Photo: Shutterstock

As from scholastic year 2018 - 2019, Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School will introduce Foreign Languages Proficiency Programmes (FLPP) at MQF Level 3 in French, German, Italian and Spanish.

The following year, i.e. during scholastic year 2019 - 2020, Level 4 foreign language proficiency courses in the same subjects will also be introduced.

An accredited certification in each of the four basic language skills - reading, writing, speaking and listening - will be offered.

Since these courses will be of a one-year duration, participants will be able to sit for the MQF recognition certification in each of the languages at the end of the particular scholastic year.

Students who have already a knowledge of the languages will be able to apply. The courses are also open to employees who, would like to improve their proficiency in the foreign languages to MQF Levels 3 or Levels 4 for employment purposes.

More information can be achieved from the GCHSS Prospectus 2018 - 2019, from the school website: https://gchss.edu.mt/