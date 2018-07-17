Stefano Mallia appointed EESC Rapporteur on Cohesion Funds

Stefano Mallia, one of Malta’s five members at the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), has been appointed as the institution’s rapporteur on the new Common Provisions Regulation.

This regulation will lay down the provisions which will govern how the new Cohesion Funds for the period 2021 to 2027 will operate.

Mr Mallia said: “The European Commission has just launched its proposals for the

new Cohesion Policy which will cover the period 2021 to 2027. These proposals are now being discussed by the European Parliament, the Council and the Committee of the Regions.

“Cohesion Policy has played and will continue to play a key role in assisting

lagging regions and countries to catch up with the more advanced regions and countries of the EU.”

In the run-up to formulating the EESC Opinion, Mr Mallia will be holding a number of one-to-one meetings with the rapporteurs of the European Parliament, the Committee of the Regions as well as key officials within the European Commission.

He will also be meeting representatives of the key social partners such as Business Europe, EuroChambres and the European Trade Union Confederation.