FastTrak educational sessions aim to boost e-commerce

The FastTrak to Mobile initiative has been launched by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA), as part of its efforts to encourage the use of eCommerce by businesses, as set out in its National eCommerce Strategy (2014-2020).

Following last year’s success of the first version of FastTrak, the second phase puts particular focus on mobile commerce and mobile marketing.

Over the past years, businesses across the globe have shifted their focus to mobile technology. The number of connected devices in the world is staggering. As at Quarter 1 of this year, Malta surpassed 606,000 active SIM cards. This is why mobile was identified by the MCA in last year’s review of the National eCommerce Strategy as a specific focus area.

The FastTrak sessions will guide local business-owners through various topics to help them take the next step to mobile. These include mobile commerce, website optimisation, mobile search and mobile marketing, among others.

The hands-on, 2.5-hour sessions, will be offered free of charge to participants.

The training sessions are scheduled to commence this September, with various intakes throughout the months of September and October. The course will be held at MCAST Paola and at Business First in Mrieħel, during evenings between 6.30pm and 8pm. Participants will receive a certificate on completing the training.

FastTrak to Mobile is supported by MITA, MCAST, Business First and MEA.

Registration is now open via the link - https://mca.org.mt/content/fasttrak-mobile-business