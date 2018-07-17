Money market report for week ending July 13

On July 9, 2018, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on July 10, 2018 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €1.91 billion, €0.37 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00%, in accordance with the current ECB policy.

On July 11, 2018, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.09 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.41%.

Domestic Treasury Bill Market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value July 12, 2018, maturing on October 11, 2018 and January 10, 2019, respectively. Bids of €40.00 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €30.00 million, while bids of €20.00 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €1.00 million. Since €16.00 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €15.00 million, to stand at €359.00 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.353%, unchanged from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 5, 2018, representing a bid price of €100.0893 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.285%, up by 7.2 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 28, 2018, representing a bid price of €100.1443 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 28-day and 91-day bills maturing on August 16, and October 18, 2018, respectively.