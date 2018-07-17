Maltese musical tells story of the Magdalene Sisters

From left: Chiara, Leontine, Dorothy Bezzina and Amber.

Amber

Il-Ħanina Maddalena, a new Maltese musical telling the story of the Magdalene Sisters of Valletta, premieres tomorrow as part of this year’s edition of the Malta International Arts Festival.

The musical, inspired by true events, tells the story of one of Valletta’s hidden secrets, the Magdalene Sisters. Set in the 18th century, it follows the story of three virgins who join the monastery of St Mary Magdalene. Today, the tiny chapel in Valletta is one of the few reminders of this order, which inspired the story behind Il-Ħanina Maddalena.

Il-Ħanina Maddalena is written by Simon Bartolo and Loranne Vella, with music by Dominic Galea. The production is being directed by Josette Ciappara, with choreography by Dorian Mallia and Diane Portelli.

Over 50 artists and well-known personalities including Chiara, Amber, Leontine and Dorothy Bezzina will be taking part.

The musical is part of the Malta International Arts Festival.

Il-Ħanina Maddalena is being staged at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, tomorrow, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and on July 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at 9pm. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ilhanina.com.