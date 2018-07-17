Groove with the greats

As a young musician in Tel Aviv, Yotam Silberstein was quickly recognised as a prodigy.

Free jazz masterclasses are being held throughout this week as part of the Malta Jazz Festival.

Participants in tomorrow’s masterclass will be learning from internationally-acclaimed Yotam Silberstein. The Israeli guitarist has earned his place among the jazz elite by recording and performing with luminaries as James Moody, The Health Brothers, Paquito D’Rivera, Monty Alexander, Christian McBride, John Patitucci, Roy Hargrove, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller.

As artistically gifted as he is technically proficient, Silberstein is featured on a wide variety of releases including Resonance and Brasil on the Jazz Legacy Productions label and Monty Alexander’s Grammy-nominated Harlem-Kingston Express Live!

The masterclasses are being held at Offbeat Music Bar in 106, Merchants Street, Valletta at 5pm. More details may be obtained online at www.maltajazzfestival.org.