Monday, July 16, 2018, 06:58

Is it drunk driving if you are stopped at a traffic light?

69-year-old insisted to officers that he was feeling 'pretty good'

A Florida man told the officer who pulled him over that he was taking swigs of bourbon only when he stopped at traffic lights and stop signs - so he was not drinking and driving.

Indian River County Sheriff's deputies still arrested 69-year-old Earle Stevens Jr on June 27 on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a licence.

An arrest affidavit said Stevens smelled of alcohol. He told them he felt "pretty good" and that he was not drinking while the car was moving.

