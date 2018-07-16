Watch: Man filmed tearing down Caruana Galizia/ anti-government placards

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A series of posters to mark the ninth month since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia hung on trees overnight were videoed being pulled down by an unidentified individual on Monday morning.

The posters along the Rabat road questioned Malta's rule of law and challenged the authorities to find the people who commissioned the murder.

"To Joseph Muscat’s muppets we say, enjoy removing 900 banners of truth in the scorching heat, ”a post from pressure group Il-Kenniesa said.

The message seemed to have been heeded as the man was seen casually tearing down the posters.

"Hang up a banner, go to Valletta opposite the law courts at 5.30pm and remind this corrupt government that we will not stop until we see justice for Daphne, and for her stories,"

Similar posters, stickers and messages were put up in other tourist areas, like Sliema and Valletta.