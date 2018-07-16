Today's front pages: July 16, 2018

A number of direct orders have been issued for the shooting range, nearly doubling its original cost, the Times of Malta says on Monday. It also reports the prime minister saying that solidarity, when it comes to migration, pays off.

In-Nazzjon reports on the speech by the Opposition leader Adrian Delia in which he insisted that people felt the government should shoulder responsibility for the damage that Pilatus had done to the jurisdiction's credibility.

L-Orizzont interviews water exert Marco Cremona, who says that he is losing faith that the groundwater can be saved from irreversible damage.

More soon.