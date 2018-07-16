Teenager hospitalised following Birżebbuġa crash

A 19-year-old woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Monday afternoon after she was injured in a traffic collision in Birżebbuġa.

The young woman was driving a Skoda Fabia when she collided with a Nissan Qashqai on Triq Birżebbuġa at around 5.30pm, police said.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. No information about her medical condition was available at the time of writing.

The Nissan driver, a 48-year-old Englishwoman who lives in Marsascala, was not hurt in the collision.