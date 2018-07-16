Advert
Monday, July 16, 2018, 20:25

Elderly passenger hurt as car crashes into tree in Nadur

81-year-old taken to Gozo General Hospital

An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured on Monday afternoon when the car she was riding in crashed into a tree. 

The elderly victim, a Sannat woman, was a passenger in a Seat Ibiza driven by a 46-year-old also from Sannat, who lost control of the vehicle while driving on Triq ir-Rabat in Nadur at around 3.50pm. 

A 54-year-old woman from Nadur was also seated in the car at the time of the crash. 

All three women were taken to Gozo General Hospital. The driver and 54-year-old passenger were not hurt, while the 81-year-old's injuries have been certified as grievous. 

Police say they are investigating further. 

