I have been trying to find my long-lost brother for over 40 years.

We were both in the Royal Navy. I joined as a boy in 1952 and left in 1964. He was a little older than me and did an engineering apprenticeship before he joined in 1955 and left as a chief engine room artificer in 1967. Having only served for 12 years, he did not draw a navy pension, which was one of the very many avenues to try finding him.

We have, over the years, tried many other ways: the Salvation Army, the British Red Cross, engineering organisations, the Masonic Institute, scouts and boys brigade organisations and several radio and TV stations, which aired programmes about ‘long-lost families’. All, unfortunately, to no avail.

When he left the navy he started working for oil rig companies in South Africa and did so for quite a few years. ‘No last address’ was available but an old navy pal suggested I try Malta because of oil rig operations in the area, particularly around and in sight of Birżebbuġa.

Together with my wife, I lived there for three years when I served with 848 Squadron at Ħal-Far HMS Falcon, the navy air base. We had six helicopters and we were attached to 45 Commando Royal Marines, so we could take them anywhere they had to go. We lived at 22, Sacred Heart Promenade, Birżebbuġa.

I know he was divorced in South Africa and I often thought he may well have re-married and might even be living in Malta with a whole new family, having retired many years ago. I thought perhaps seeking the assistance of the Times of Malta would help.

I will be 83 this May 13. Beryl and I celebrated our diamond wedding anniversary last year (60 years).

My brother is Bryan Ernest Prew Bagley (Prew being mother’s maiden name). His birthday is September 18 and will be 86 this year.

Hopefully, he is still alive.