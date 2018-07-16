Watch: Ronaldo wants to make history at Juventus

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he remains as ambitious as ever as he prepares to leave his mark on Juventus after completing his £99.2million switch from Real Madrid.

The 33-year was unveiled by the Serie A club on Monday evening after passing a medical earlier in the day.

He told a press conference: "The nine years at Real Madrid were wonderful, but it's a brand new step in my life, so I thank all the supporters with my heart.

"But I have to focus on this next step. I'm looking forward to playing. I'm very motivated, concentrated and focused on that.

"I'm going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I'm going to work hard in training. I don't think I have to show what I am more than that - you know my stats.

"But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don't like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges.

"After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I'd like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well."

Ronaldo revealed he had chosen to join Juventus rather than head for one last big pay day in the Middle or Far East.

He said: "I'm here because it's a brand new challenge for my career. It's a big club and usually players of my age go to Qatar or to China, with all due respect, so coming to such an important and outstanding club at this point in my career makes me very happy.

"That's why I'm very grateful to Juventus for this opportunity because I can go on with my career."

Asked what Juventus could give him during his four years in Turin, Ronaldo replied: "I can see that Juventus is a club that can have many successes.

"They have won domestic cups and Serie A titles, and they were in the final of the Champions League, so I am so proud to be here, I am so proud that they were interested in me.

"I hope I can give the best response on the field during matches, that's what I can do. I hope I can take them to an even higher level."

The former Manchester United star was also asked if he could foresee another rivalry like the one he enjoyed with Barcelona's Lionel Messi in Spain.

He replied: "I don't see players as rivals, that not how I live. Of course we want to win, we're going to try to win all the matches, that's the big challenge for us, to be the best and play as well as possible.

"It's a very interesting challenge. Everybody speaks about my rivalry with Messi, but of course everybody is fighting for their own club and I will be doing the same.

"At the end of the story, we will see who is the best."

