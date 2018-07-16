What happened on... July 16

10 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, July 16, 2008

Transport strike: two mediation attempts fail

Two attempts at mediation in the public transport dispute failed to break the stalemate yesterday as the public today faces the consequences of what many have defined as anarchy on the roads for the third day running.

Both sides stood their ground, with Transport Minister Austin Gatt pledging to resign if the government backtracked on its decision to liberalise the hearse sector.

Several organisations and political parties have rallied behind the government’s stand and the decision to stand firm against the operators’ bullying tactics.

The police began to make their first arrests in a bid to restore some calm on the streets and four minibus drivers were arraigned last night accused of attacking a van shuttling tourists. They were remanded in custody.

The day started badly after the government’s emergency bus service was stopped at 7.30am, just 90 minutes after it started, because of incidents in which a van’s windscreen was smashed and people intimidated.

A double-decker tourist bus was ambushed by striking operators who intimidated sightseers and forced them to get off the vehicle, leaving them stranded in Pietà.

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, July 16, 1993

Gozo mourns two men killed in fireworks factory

Żebbuġ in Gozo was in mourning yesterday for the two men killed in Wednesday’s fireworks factory explosion at Għasri Valley. They are Joseph Cini, 52, and 22-year-old Godwin Cini.

In the afternoon, the streets were crammed with people who went to the funeral to pay their last respects.

Joseph Cini, know as Ġużeppi tal-Bokku, a father of two, was making fireworks as usual with Godwin, who is a bachelor.

Mr Cini worked as an impressed truck driver with the Works Department.

Both were making fireworks for next month’s feast of St Mary in Żebbuġ, in an eight-foot-square room, in a remote area near Għasri Creek, a popular swimming spot.

Both men were flung into the air by the force of the explosion and stone slabs were catapulted 20 metres away.

An eye witness, who arrived at the tragic scene soon after the explosion, described it as ‘devastating’.

He said that Ġużeppi had manufactured fireworks as a hobby for years and even made fireworks for other villages’ feasts.

“I told him repeatedly to stop this freak hobby of his,” Furtu Cini, Godwin’s father and Joseph’s cousin, told The Times yesterday.

50 years ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, July 16, 1968

Xlendi resident found unconscious in bed

Julian Nixon, a 32-year-old British resident at Xlendi, was found unconscious is his bed by his maid at about 11am yesterday. At first, the maid, who arrived to clean up the room, did not notice Mr Nixon, but when she saw him sprawled on the bed she immediately called in the police.

Nixon, whose wife was expected to fly to Malta shortly to join him at Xlendi, was found unconscious holding rosary beads. There was a notepaper near his head as well as a small bottle containing pills. The prescription on the bottle was torn.

It is believed that Nixon is suffering from an overdose of pills. He is being medically treated at the hospital in Victoria.

Murder case hearing

The hearing of evidence in the case of Joseph Catania, 18, of Mosta, who stands charged with having murdered his father Carmel Catania, 55, at his residence in Marsa on July 11, commenced yesterday before Magistrate Dr C. Schembri.

Dr G. Demarco, who is appearing for the accused, had requested the court to prohibit the publication of evidence in the case. The court upheld the request.