Advert
Monday, July 16, 2018, 20:33

Local student places third in Man of the World pageant

21-year-old Bjorn Camilleri makes the podium in Manila competition

A local law student has placed third in a pageant held in the Philippines.

21-year-old Bjorn Camilleri was named the second runner-up in the 2018 Man of the World pageant, which took place last weekend in Manila. 

Mr Camilleri was one of 30 contestants, each representing their respective countries during the competition. Each delegate competed in swimwear, interview and formal wear sections. 

He won a cash prize and various other items from competition sponsors. 

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - July 16, 2018

  2. Announcements - July 15, 2018

  3. French fans 'rock the boat' at Spinola Bay

  4. Sand nourishment exercise in Balluta Bay

  5. Malta SIR hosts summer party with Temple Concierge

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed