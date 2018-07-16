Local student places third in Man of the World pageant

A local law student has placed third in a pageant held in the Philippines.

21-year-old Bjorn Camilleri was named the second runner-up in the 2018 Man of the World pageant, which took place last weekend in Manila.

Mr Camilleri was one of 30 contestants, each representing their respective countries during the competition. Each delegate competed in swimwear, interview and formal wear sections.

He won a cash prize and various other items from competition sponsors.