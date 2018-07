You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Jubilant French fans celebrated the World Cup win by jumping into the sea at Spinola on Sunday evening.

But a small boat tied there there proved to be too much of a temptation for the men, who decided to 'rock the boat' until it sank below the surface. The boat did re-surface, but upside down.