Announcements - July 16, 2018

ANASTASI. On July 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, SILVIO, of Pembroke, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Melissa, his children Zane and Zak, his mother Mary, his mother-in-law Frances Abela, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 17, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FERRANTE DARBOIS. On July 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, MINKA, nèe Kovacic, aged 98, widow of Henri, and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Marinka, Anna, Nadine and Gianni Merola and Tanja widow of the late Joseph Cassar, her grandchildren Mateja and Reuben Farrugia, Giovanni and Martina Merola, Valentina and Michael Camilleri, Giuli and Luigi Reale, Caroline and Pio Valletta, her great grandsons Max, Alex and Giogio and great grand-daughters Ginevra, Gina and Stella. Her carer Liana and all her relatives and many friends in Malta, Slovenia and Italy. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 17, at 9.30am for the Immaculate Conception parish church, l-Ibraġ where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta or id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff of M1, M7 and especially Urology 2 at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

GATT – JOHN. In loving memory, today being the 12th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Simone, his children Michael and his wife Sabrina, Louise and her husband Melvin, and his grandchildren Sean, Emma and Nikolai. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE-BONELLO – RINA. In loving memory of our dearest mother who passed away seven years ago. Always loved, remembered and sadly missed. Henry and Pat, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd, and her grandchildren.

PARNIS – EMMANUEL. In loving memory of a dear uncle who died on July 16, 1987.

Never more than a thought away

Quietly remembered every day.

The Gray Bannerman family.