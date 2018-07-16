Advert
Monday, July 16, 2018, 11:48

EU trade surplus was €0.2bn

Intra-EU trade was €294.7bn

The first estimate for EU28 exports of goods to the rest of the world in May 2018 was €160.9 billion, down by 2.7% compared with May 2017 (€165.4bn).

Imports from the rest of the world stood at €160.7bn, down by 1.4% compared with May 2017 (€163.0bn).

As a result, the EU28 recorded a €0.2 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in May 2018, compared with +€2.3 bn in May 2017.

Intra-EU28 trade rose to €294.7bn in May 2018, +1.6% compared with May 2017.

