Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Max Cooler from Algiers to Izmir, the CMA CGM Herodote from Aliaga to Annaba, the CMA CGM Rigoletto from Koper to Port Said, the Pinara from Alexandria, the Analena from Souse to Algiers and the Corona J from Annaba to El Khoms (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the AS Laguna from Algiers, the ER Santa Barbara from Izmir to Valencia (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MSC Taranto from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Fiona from Skikda, the Ludwig Schulte from Casablanca to Cannakle, the Stena Freighter from Tunis to Tunis, the Eemsdijk from Misurata to Genoa, the CMA CGM Tosca from Suez to La Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The BF Nilou from Algiers to Algiers, the CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM New Jersey from Pireus to Aliaga (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Annaba, the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria, the MSC Jade (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.