Spanish nights in Strait Street

The Strada Stretta Concept, under the artistic direction of Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci, is presenting two Spanish nights featuring works by Gracia Lorca, Pablo Neruda and Victor Hara.

On Thursday, the Gozo Creative Theatre Club will be staging a rendition of one of Lorca’s plays, while Friday’s event will feature music by Moisés Molín, Dolores Granados and Ken Scicluna.

The event, titled That Obscure Object of Desire, is being held under the auspices of the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

Both events are taking place at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta, on Thursday and Friday at 8pm. Entrance is free.